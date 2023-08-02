Acadia: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of 1 cent. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $165.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.3 million.

Acadia shares have increased 83% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.20, a climb of 95% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACAD