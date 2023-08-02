Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.8 million in its second quarter. The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.5 million.

Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.96, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ADPT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ADPT