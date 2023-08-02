Adaptive Biotechnologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE — SEATTLE — Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. (ADPT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.8 million in its second quarter.
The life-sciences research company posted revenue of $48.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45.5 million.
Adaptive Biotechnologies shares have risen 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.96, a drop of 16% in the last 12 months.
