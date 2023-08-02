Adient: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Adient PLC (ADNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $73 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 77 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The automotive seating and interiors supplier posted revenue of $4.06 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.81 billion.

Adient expects full-year revenue of $15.4 billion.

Adient shares have risen 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.

