Albemarle: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Albemarle Corp. (ALB) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $650 million. On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of $5.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $7.33 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.27 per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.51 billion.

Albemarle expects full-year earnings in the range of $25 to $29.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.4 billion to $11.5 billion.

Albemarle shares have decreased slightly more than 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $202.89, a drop of 17% in the last 12 months.

