Allegiant Travel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS — LAS VEGAS — Allegiant Travel Co. (ALGT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $84.8 million.
The travel services company posted revenue of $683.8 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $658.3 million.
Allegiant Travel shares have risen 75% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.
