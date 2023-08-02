Allied Motion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AMHERST, N.Y. — AMHERST, N.Y. — Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (AMOT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $6.8 million.
Allied Motion shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.53, an increase of 42% in the last 12 months.
