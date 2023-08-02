Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $78 million in its second quarter.
The immuno-oncology company posted revenue of $44,000 in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72,000.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.67. A year ago, they were trading at $12.51.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLO