Allogene Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 4:13 p.m. EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $78 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had a loss of 53 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The immuno-oncology company posted revenue of $44,000 in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72,000.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $4.67. A year ago, they were trading at $12.51.

