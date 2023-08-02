Ameren: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS — ST LOUIS — Ameren Corp. (AEE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $237 million.
The utility posted revenue of $1.76 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.75 billion.
Ameren expects full-year earnings to be $4.25 to $4.45 per share.
Ameren shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $84.39, a decrease of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.
