American Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI — CINCINNATI — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $200 million. On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $2.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.38 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.85 per share.

The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.73 billion.

American Financial expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.15 to $11.15 per share.

American Financial shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $122.75, a fall of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

