American Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI — CINCINNATI — American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $200 million.
The property and casualty insurer posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.73 billion.
American Financial expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.15 to $11.15 per share.
American Financial shares have fallen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $122.75, a fall of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.
