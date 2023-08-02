AmerisourceBergen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $479.6 million.
The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $66.95 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.37 billion.
AmerisourceBergen expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.85 to $11.95 per share.
AmerisourceBergen shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has increased 30% in the last 12 months.
