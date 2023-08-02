AmerisourceBergen: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. — AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $479.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $2.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.92 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.83 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $66.95 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63.37 billion.

AmerisourceBergen expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.85 to $11.95 per share.

AmerisourceBergen shares have increased 14% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 19%. The stock has increased 30% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ABC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ABC