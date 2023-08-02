Ansys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CANONSBURG, Pa. — CANONSBURG, Pa. — Ansys Inc. (ANSS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $69.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.60 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The maker of engineering-simulation software posted revenue of $496.6 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $491.1 million.

Ansys expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.39 to $8.88 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.26 billion to $2.33 billion.

Ansys shares have risen 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $325.25, a rise of 18% in the last 12 months.

