Anterix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 7:54 a.m. EDT

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 59 cents per share.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $608,000 in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 million.

Anterix shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ATEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ATEX

