Anterix: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — WOODLAND PARK, N.J. — Anterix Inc. (ATEX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.
The wireless communications company posted revenue of $608,000 in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 million.
Anterix shares have decreased 12% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months.
