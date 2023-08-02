APA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — APA Corporation (APA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $381 million.
The oil and natural gas producer posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.82 billion.
APA shares have fallen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 18%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $39.01, a rise of roughly 9% in the last 12 months.
