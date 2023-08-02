Ardelyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its second quarter.
The biotechnology company posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.9 million.
The company’s shares closed at $3.84. A year ago, they were trading at 67 cents.
