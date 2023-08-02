The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Ardelyx: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 7:27 a.m. EDT

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.1 million in its second quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.9 million.

The company’s shares closed at $3.84. A year ago, they were trading at 67 cents.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARDX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARDX

