Ashford: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of $2.56. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were $1.57 per share.

DALLAS — DALLAS — Ashford Inc. (AINC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The asset management company serving the hospitality industry posted revenue of $192.7 million in the period.

Ashford shares have fallen 34% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $9.20, a decrease of 34% in the last 12 months.