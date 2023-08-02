Aspen Aerogels: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. — Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its second quarter. The Northborough, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 22 cents per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 36 cents per share.

The maker of insulation products posted revenue of $48.2 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $49.1 million.

Aspen Aerogels expects a full-year loss of $1.21 to $1.07 per share, with revenue in the range of $200 million to $250 million.

Aspen Aerogels shares have fallen 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $7.43, a drop of 49% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASPN