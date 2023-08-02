AssetMark Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CONCORD, Calif. — CONCORD, Calif. — AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (AMK) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $32.9 million.
The financial services company posted revenue of $183.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $184 million.
AssetMark Financial shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $28.64, a climb of 45% in the last 12 months.
