Axcelis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. — BEVERLY, Mass. — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $61.6 million. The Beverly, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $1.86 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.46 per share.

The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $274 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Axcelis said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million.

Axcelis shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $189.01, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACLS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACLS