Axcelis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BEVERLY, Mass. — BEVERLY, Mass. — Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $61.6 million.
The semiconductor services company posted revenue of $274 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Axcelis said it expects revenue in the range of $280 million.
Axcelis shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $189.01, more than doubling in the last 12 months.
