Bandwidth: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. — RALEIGH, N.C. — Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its second quarter.
The enterprise software developer posted revenue of $145.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Bandwidth said it expects revenue in the range of $148 million to $150 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $588 million to $592 million.
Bandwidth shares have declined 39% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $13.90, a fall of 23% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BAND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BAND