Business

BGC Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 2, 2023 at 9:03 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $19.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The brokerage company posted revenue of $493.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $493.1 million, which beat Street forecasts.

The company’s shares closed at $4.66. A year ago, they were trading at $3.67.

