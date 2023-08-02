BGC Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — BGC Group, Inc. (BGC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $19.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The brokerage company posted revenue of $493.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $493.1 million, which beat Street forecasts.
The company’s shares closed at $4.66. A year ago, they were trading at $3.67.
