BlackRock Kelso: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — BlackRock Kelso Capital Corp. (BKCC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $1.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The closed-end investment company posted revenue of $19.9 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $3.59. A year ago, they were trading at $3.84.
