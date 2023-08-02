The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Blueprint Medicines: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 7:15 a.m. EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $132.8 million in its second quarter.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $2.19 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.58 per share.

The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $57.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45 million.

Blueprint Medicines shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BPMC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BPMC

