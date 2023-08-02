Blueprint Medicines: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Blueprint Medicines Corp. (BPMC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $132.8 million in its second quarter.
The cancer drug developer posted revenue of $57.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $45 million.
Blueprint Medicines shares have increased 46% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 27% in the last 12 months.
