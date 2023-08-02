BorgWarner: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — AUBURN HILLS, Mich. — BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $204 million. The Auburn Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 87 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $1.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.14 per share.

The auto parts supplier posted revenue of $4.52 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.39 billion.

BorgWarner shares have increased 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has increased 20% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWA