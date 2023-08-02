Colony Credit: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (BRSP) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $7.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 25 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $30.2 million in the period.

Colony Credit shares have climbed 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 19% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BRSP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BRSP