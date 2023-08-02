Carriage Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.3 million.
The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $97.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.9 million.
Carriage Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.
