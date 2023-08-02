Carriage Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $8.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 53 cents. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.

The provider of funeral and cemetary services and products posted revenue of $97.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $93.9 million.

Carriage Services expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.25 to $2.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $375 million to $385 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CSV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CSV