CDW: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 7:12 a.m. EDT

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $262.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lincolnshire, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, were $2.56 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.34 per share.

The information technology company posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.39 billion.

CDW shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CDW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CDW

