CDW: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — CDW Corp. (CDW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $262.6 million.
The information technology company posted revenue of $5.63 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.39 billion.
CDW shares have risen roughly 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 3% in the last 12 months.
