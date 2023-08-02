Central Garden: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Central Garden & Pet Co. (CENT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $83.1 million. The Walnut Creek, California-based company said it had net income of $1.56 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.75 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.45 per share.

The maker of products for the pet supply and lawn and garden markets posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

Central Garden expects full-year earnings to be $2.55 per share.

Central Garden shares have risen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $40.32, a fall of 7% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CENT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CENT