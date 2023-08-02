The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Clear Secure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 2, 2023 at 6:50 a.m. EDT

NEW YORK — NEW YORK — Clear Secure Inc. (YOU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $4 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.

The airport security company posted revenue of $149.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $140 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Clear Secure said it expects revenue in the range of $152 million to $154 million.

