Clearwater Analytics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BOISE, Idaho — BOISE, Idaho — Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $10.9 million in its second quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 7 cents per share.
The automated investment accounting software developer posted revenue of $89.9 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $87.6 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Clearwater Analytics said it expects revenue in the range of $92 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $364 million to $366 million.
