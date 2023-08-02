Clorox: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OAKLAND, Calif. — OAKLAND, Calif. — Clorox Co. (CLX) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $176 million. On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had profit of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.67 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $2.02 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $149 million, or $1.20 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.39 billion.

Clorox expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.60 to $5.90 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLX