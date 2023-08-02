Cognizant: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. — TEANECK, N.J. — Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSH) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $463 million.
The information technology consulting and outsourcing firm posted revenue of $4.89 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.81 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, Cognizant said it expects revenue in the range of $4.89 billion to $4.94 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $5.05 billion.
The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.25 to $4.48 per share, with revenue ranging from $19.2 billion to $19.6 billion.
