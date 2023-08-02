Coherus BioSciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $42.9 million in its second quarter.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 52 cents per share.
The drug developer posted revenue of $58.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $50.8 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research.