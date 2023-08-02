The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Community Health Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 6:03 p.m. EDT

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Franklin, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 22 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 29 cents per share.

The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.

