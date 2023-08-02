Community Health Systems: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $38 million in its second quarter.
The operator of accute care hospitals posted revenue of $3.12 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.02 billion.
