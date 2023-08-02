Construction Partners: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DOTHAN, Ala. — DOTHAN, Ala. — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21.7 million.
The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $421.9 million in the period.
Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion.
