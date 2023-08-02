The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Construction Partners: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 7:50 a.m. EDT

DOTHAN, Ala. — DOTHAN, Ala. — Construction Partners Inc. (ROAD) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $21.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dothan, Alabama-based company said it had profit of 41 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The road and highway construction company posted revenue of $421.9 million in the period.

Construction Partners expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.54 billion to $1.56 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ROAD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ROAD

