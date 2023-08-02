Cross Country: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.3 million. On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The provider of health care staffing and workforce management services posted revenue of $540.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $529.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Cross Country expects its per-share earnings to range from 35 cents to 45 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $440 million to $450 million for the fiscal third quarter.

Cross Country shares have dropped slightly since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.50, a decrease of slightly more than 1% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CCRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CCRN