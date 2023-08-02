Curtiss-Wright: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DAVIDSON, N.C. — DAVIDSON, N.C. — Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $81 million.
The engineering firm posted revenue of $704.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $648.8 million.
Curtiss-Wright expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.90 to $9.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.73 billion to $2.79 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CW