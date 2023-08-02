The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
CVS Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 6:38 a.m. EDT

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health Corporation (CVS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.9 billion.

The Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefits manager posted revenue of $88.92 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.74 billion.

CVS Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.50 to $8.70 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVS

