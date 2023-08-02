Dentsply: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dentsply International Inc. (XRAY) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $86 million.
The dental products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.03 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $992.2 million.
Dentsply expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.92 to $2.02 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.98 billion to $4.02 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XRAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XRAY