Dynatrace: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — Dynatrace Inc. (DT) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $38.2 million.
The software intellegence company posted revenue of $332.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.9 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, Dynatrace expects its per-share earnings to range from 26 cents to 27 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $343 million to $346 million for the fiscal second quarter.
