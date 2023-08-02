Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.35 billion.
The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $3.95 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.89 billion.
Emerson Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.45 per share.
_____
