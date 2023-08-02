The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Business

Emerson Electric: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By
August 2, 2023 at 7:09 a.m. EDT

ST. LOUIS — ST. LOUIS — Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $9.35 billion.

On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of $16.28. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.29 per share.

Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.09 per share.

The maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments posted revenue of $3.95 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.89 billion.

Emerson Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.40 to $4.45 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EMR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EMR

Loading...