Encore Capital Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 4:40 p.m. EDT

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $26.3 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.08 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The provider of debt-management and recovery services posted revenue of $323 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.5 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECPG

