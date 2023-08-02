Encore Capital Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Encore Capital Group Inc. (ECPG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $26.3 million.
The provider of debt-management and recovery services posted revenue of $323 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $326.5 million.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ECPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ECPG