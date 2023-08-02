Entergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $392 million.
The power company posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.
Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.85 per share.
