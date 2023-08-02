The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Entergy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 8:19 a.m. EDT

NEW ORLEANS — NEW ORLEANS — Entergy Corp. (ETR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $392 million.

The New Orleans-based company said it had net income of $1.84 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.69 per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.26 billion.

Entergy expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $6.85 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ETR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ETR

