Evolent Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 6:33 p.m. EDT

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 14 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $469.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $462.5 million.

Evolent Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVH

