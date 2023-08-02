Evolent Health: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. — ARLINGTON, Va. — Evolent Health Inc. (EVH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $34.3 million in its second quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.
The health care software and consulting services provider posted revenue of $469.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $462.5 million.
Evolent Health expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion.
