Exelon: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO — CHICAGO — Exelon Corp. (EXC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $343 million.
The energy company posted revenue of $4.82 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.38 billion.
Exelon expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.42 per share.
