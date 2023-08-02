Fidelity National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $6.6 billion in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $11.14. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share. Get a curated selection of 10 of our best stories in your inbox every weekend. ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.48 per share.

The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.75 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.7 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Fidelity National said it expects revenue in the range of $3.64 billion to $3.69 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.81 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $14.5 billion to $14.63 billion.

