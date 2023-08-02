FMC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA — PHILADELPHIA — FMC Corp. (FMC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $30.5 million.
The chemical producer posted revenue of $1.01 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.
For the current quarter ending in September, FMC expects its per-share earnings to range from 90 cents to $1.32. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $2.54.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.49 billion.
FMC expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.86 to $6.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion.
_____
