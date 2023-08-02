FormFactor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LIVERMORE, Calif. — LIVERMORE, Calif. — FormFactor Inc. (FORM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $828,000.
The integrated circuits diagnostic company posted revenue of $155.9 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in September, FormFactor expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 21 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $162 million to $172 million for the fiscal third quarter.
_____
