Forward Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $20 million.
The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $402.2 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Forward Air expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.12 to $1.16.
