Forward Air: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 6:08 p.m. EDT

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $20 million.

On a per-share basis, the Greeneville, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 76 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 91 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The contractor for the air cargo industry posted revenue of $402.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Forward Air expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.12 to $1.16.

