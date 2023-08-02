Fresenius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $152.4 million.
The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.25 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.19 billion.
