Fresenius: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 5:04 a.m. EDT

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $152.4 million.

The Bad Homburg, Germany-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The dialysis services provider posted revenue of $5.25 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.19 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FMS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FMS

