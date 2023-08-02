Frontdoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $70 million.
The home services provider posted revenue of $523 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $513.1 million.
Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion.
