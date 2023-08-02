The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Frontdoor: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

August 2, 2023 at 8:14 a.m. EDT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $70 million.

On a per-share basis, the Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 85 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The home services provider posted revenue of $523 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $513.1 million.

Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTDR

